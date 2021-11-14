Youtuber Luccas Neto will double episodes in Portuguese from Portugal

After a DN report realized that “there are Portuguese children who only speak ‘Brazilian'”, largely due to the success of youtuber Luccas Neto, and its repercussion in some of the main newspapers in Vera Cruz, the artist told the JN which will double episodes in Portuguese from Portugal next year.

“Due to the great repercussion of the articles on the influence of content on the language of Portuguese children and the enormous affection I have for the country’s fans (…), for next year, the company [Lucas Toon] will double all our YouTube episodes, plus movies and series”, revealed.

YouTuber is proud of being “the first” to invest in dubbing in the Portuguese language, which “has never been done by any Brazilian company focused on children”.

Luccas Neto, who has more than 36 million followers on Youtube, also revealed that he has a “giant love for Portugal”, not least because he also has Portuguese nationality. “My family is Portuguese, I was raised by my grandmother and I am also a Portuguese citizen. After my time in Lisbon, I can say that my love for the country only increased”, stressed the actor and singer, 19 years old.

The DN report, published this Wednesday, adds that “because of many hours of exposure to content made by Brazilian YouTubers” during the confinement, Portuguese children began to regularly use expressions typical of Brazilian Portuguese. “They say grass instead of grass, a bus is a bus, candy is candy, stripes are stripes and milk is in the fridge instead of in the fridge”, it reads.