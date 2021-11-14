Zé Felipe details pre-adolescence sex and leaves internet users with their mouths open: “It was a child!”

In an interview with Virgínia Fonseca’s podcast, singer Zé Felipe, son of countryman Leonardo, drove internet users crazy when he revealed at what age he lost his virginity. At the time, he stated that he had his first intimate moment in his pre-adolescence.

“I was 12 years old. With a chore, like, it was really paid. It really was. [Não é bonito], but it’s not ugly either, wow”, he said. Check out the excerpt:

Recently, in an interview with podcats from Virgínia Fonseca and Camilla Loures, singer Zé Felipe, son of singer Leonardo, entertained internet users while reveal how the artist’s experience was in his first consultation with the psychologist. At the time, he detailed that Leonardo did not like being asked about his personal life.

He went to the psychologist. [O psicólogo falou] ‘So, tell me a little about your life’. He [respondeu] ‘never, I’m meeting you today, do you think I’ll tell you my life like that?!’. And he left! I asked ‘Dad, what’s wrong?’ And he explained ‘huh, are you crazy? The man asking about my life, I’ll never tell you,’” he began. read more.

READ TOO: Lore Improta vents on social media and worries fans: “It took a piece” Luciana Gimenez recalls a shocking situation during a recording on Rede TV and goes viral: “I wasn’t afraid”

Watch Chupim Metropolitana LIVE on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

Sign up for Chupim Metropolitana to not miss the lives!