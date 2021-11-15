11-year-old girl survives plane crash that killed pilot and three others | World

reproduction Coast Guard rescued 11-year-old girl inside the plane

An 11-year-old girl was the only survivor of a plane crash that killed four people on an island in Lake Michigan, USA.

According to local media reports, the flight between the city of Charlevoix and Welke Airport on Beaver Island was landing when the accident happened. Four passengers were on the aircraft.

Flight data shows that the plane, a 10-seater Britten Norman BN-2A twin-engine, landed at 1:47 pm, after 15 minutes in the air.

The US Coast Guard was dispatched to the scene after a helicopter crew who were in the area at the time of a training exercise received an emergency alert.

The Great Lakes Coast Guard Twitter account said the crew performed emergency services and evacuated two wounded, including an 11-year-old girl. Only the girl survived, being later sent to a hospital in the state of Michigan.