12 high-end used cars with a popular price of 0 km

New car prices in Brazil are getting higher every day. Currently, Fiat Mobi and Renault Kwid are the only options for 0 km cars for less than R$ 50 thousand.

However, only the basic and “naked” versions, without any accessories, cost that amount. To win the electric trio, the price already exceeds R$ 50 thousand. So it’s worth taking a look at used vehicles. There are good options.

It’s worth mining used

For those who are willing to find a good vehicle, you can save on used options. In fact, there are pickup trucks, SUVs, sedans, hatchbacks and subcompacts cheaper than the popular 0 km. All of them have relatively new manufacture and excellent market valuation.

Some are even among the most sought after models in garages and dealerships across the country. Prices may vary between regions in Brazil, in addition to the supply and demand of each seller. Therefore, a prior search is always recommended to close the best possible deal.

1 – Ford EcoSport FreeStyle

Manufacturing: 2013;

Price: R$49,436;

Engine: 1.6 flex with 115 hp of power.

2 – Suzuki Jimmy 4Sun

Manufacturing: 2012;

Price: BRL 43,082;

Engine: 1.3, 16V, with 85 hp of power.

3 – Renault Logan Expression 1.0

Manufacturing: 2019;

Price: BRL 46,053;

Engine: 1.0, with 82 hp of power.

4 – Fiat Uno Sporting

Manufacturing: 2017;

Price: BRL 48,332;

Engine: 1.3, flex, with 109 hp of power.

6 – Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TSI AT

Manufacturing: 2012;

Price: BRL 60,974;

Engine: 200 hp and 28.5 kgfm of torque;

7 – Fiat 500 1.4 Convertible AT

Manufacturing: 2015;

Price: BRL 63,492;

Engine: 107 hp and 13.8 kgfm of torque;

8 – Renault Duster 2.0 Dynamique MT

Manufacturing: 2017;

Price: BRL 62,231;

Engine: 148 hp and 20.9 kgfm of torque;

9 – Toyota Camry 3.5 V6 VVT-i AT

Manufacturing: 2012;

Price: BRL 63,548;

Engine: 277 hp and 35.3 kgfm of torque;

10 – Fiat Strada Hard Working 1.4 MT (Double Cab)

Manufacturing: 2018;

Price: R$64,500;

Engine: 88 hp and 12.5 kgfm of torque;

11 – Toyota RAV4 2.4 AT 4×4

Manufacturing: 2012;

Price: R$64,326;

Engine: 170 hp and 22.8 kgfm of torque;

12 – Volkswagen Golf Comfortline 1.4 TSI MT