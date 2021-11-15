”14 years of a lot of love”

Mauro Sousa, son of Maurício de Sousa, and Rafael Piccin exchanged romantic statements on social media

On this 14th of November, Mauro Sousa (34) is completing another year with his partner, Rafael Piccin.

Through social networks, the son of Mauritius de Sousa (86) posted two passionate clicks with the beloved and opened his heart with a beautiful declaration. “Today, 11/14/21, we complete 14 years of love, companionship, reciprocity, friendship, kisses, sex, intimacy, transparency, maturing, commitment, respect, partnership, dedication, laughter, crying, horny, affection, caresses, hugs , conversations, care, attention, works, camaraderie, admiration, travels, memories, stories, selfies, encounters, experiences, achievements, defeats, passion, union, affection, attachments, detachment, cuddle, cuddle, tenderness, sweetness, bravery, pampering ” , started.

And, continued with the words: “cuteness, nostalgia, delicacies, consideration, attraction, flirting, romance, eroticism, excitement, naughty, enjoyment, sensuality, seduction, enchantment, involvement, commitment, sensitivity, empathy, kindness, sweetness, integrity, seriousness, clowning, challenges, gracefulness , creativity, provocations, achievements, aspirations, desires, dreams, desires, common sense, ethics, warmth, protection, resistance, resilience, courage, resilience, strength, complicity, collaboration, cooperation, understanding, trust, loyalty, tolerance, support, support, understanding, madness, euphoria, enthusiasm, ecstasy, fun, innovation, honesty, privacy, humor, gossip, generosity, complacency, gentleness, serenity, wisdom, lightness, mildness, zeal, patience, fears, joys, disappointments, demands, satisfactions, ambitions, support, exchanges, mistakes, learning, proactivity, spontaneity, authenticity, naturalness, agreements, disagreements, consensus, balance, …”

In the end, he asked for another 14 years: “Instagram limits the amount of words, but life doesn’t. May the next 14 years come with a multitude of emotions! I love you @rafaelpiccin!”

Rafael Piccin also used social media to celebrate such a special date: “It all started on 11/14/2007 and today, 11/14/2021, 14 years of the best moments in life and also of all that we surpassed, learned and grew. We said this yesterday, in a chat with friends, that “we do not visualize the life without each other.” With that fact, I’m still in love with you and fully happy! I love you, @maurosousa! Here are some records of ours that I love.”

Check out Mauro Sousa and Rafael Piccin’s posts on social media:





