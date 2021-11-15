O assistance Emergency 2021 is in its last official cycle. Since the benefit is an income created to support the low-income population through the financial crisis aggravated during the period of greatest spread of the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus.

2021 Emergency Assistance: check the cycle of withdrawals for the 7th installment

Therefore, the Federal Government announced a new assistance project, the benefit Brazil Aid.In addition, check the 2021 Emergency Aid calendar regarding the payment of installment 7 of the benefit, as the installment is in progress for your withdrawal availability, as online availability occurred during the month of October.

7th installment of Emergency Aid 2021: installment 7 (Online cycle – ended)

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of the value: January / October 20th;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: February / October 21st;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: March / October 22;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. Price: April / October 23;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: May / October 23;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: June / October 26;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of the value: July / October 27th;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: August / October 28;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: September / October 29;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: October / October 30th;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: November / October 30th;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: December / October 31st.

2021 Emergency Assistance: installment 7 (physical cycle – withdrawals in progress)

Cash withdrawal – physical availability of value

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: January / November 1st;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: February / November 3;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: March / November 4th;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. Price: April / November 5th;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: May / November 9th;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: June / November 10;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: July / November 11;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: August / November 12;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: September / November 16;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. Price: October / November 17th;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: November / November 18;

Beneficiary citizen (month of birth) / official date scheduled for payment. of value: December / November 19.