4th, Pérez reveals that “keeping Hamilton behind was impossible” at Interlagos

Sergio Pérez lost the streak of consecutive podiums in the 2021 season of Formula 1. The Red Bull Mexican completed the São Paulo GP, disputed this Sunday (14), in fourth position. ‘Czech’ came to lead in second after overcoming Valtteri Bottas at the start.

In an interview with BIG PRIZE after the race, Pérez stated that Red Bull seemed to have the race in their hands, but the introduction of the safety car on lap 6, due to the accident between Yuki Tsunoda and Lance Stroll, made the task of holding Lewis Hamilton more complicated. The seven-time world champion took Mercedes to the top of the podium at Interlagos.

“When we were first and second, we thought we had the race, but when the safety car came in, everything changed. Keeping Hamilton behind was impossible. Bottas was very lucky with the virtual safety-car and we lost the podium”, commented Pérez, citing the overtaking he took by the Finn Valtteri Bottas in the pits, when the virtual safety-car was activated laps later.

The Mexican was also short and blunt about the battle he had with Hamilton this Sunday. The dispute was worth the second position. “I delivered everything, but it still hasn’t been done”, he added.

O BIG PRIZE follows the São Paulo GP ‘in loco’ in Interlagos with journalists Fernando Silva and Gabriel Curty, as well as the entire team remotely. O GP also followed all the weekend’s track activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. Formula 1 moves fast and returns next weekend, in Losail, Qatar.

