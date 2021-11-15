5G arrives in major capitals in 2022: do I need to change my cell phone? | Technology

Isaac Nobrega/PR Fábio Faria, Minister of Communications, at the 5G auction held by Anatel

The 5G should arrive in the main Brazilian capitals in 2022, according to the rules of the auction held 10 days ago, between November 4th and 5th, by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

The main smartphone manufacturers are already preparing, with this in mind, to launch new phones capable of offering the long-awaited “pure” 5G in mobile telephony, which will allow a connection speed of up to a hundred times greater than the current 4G. The race is a reflection of the 5G auction.

Due to the rules, the teles will have to offer the new network in the capitals until July 2022. The new standalone network, created from scratch, is still compatible with few devices, such as Apple’s iPhones 12 and 13, in addition to the S21 Ultra and folding devices Flip 3 and Fold 3, by Samsung, and Edge 20, by Motorola, with prices starting at R$ 4 thousand.

Experts believe that, for the consumer not to get frustrated with the ultra-fast speed of 5G, the ideal is to search for a model that is already able to run on the new standalone network or wait for more affordable launches. Anatel plans to launch a primer on cell phones that receive or not standalone technology, to facilitate users.