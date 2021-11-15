7 films should arrive in 2021; check out

THE Netflix has 7 movies scheduled for release still in 2021. The streaming platform brings together action, drama and comedy content. Acclaimed actors are part of the cast of features planned for this year.

The platform is one of the largest in the world and offers content from series, documentaries and films, many of which are original.

More recently, Netflix reported that it is investing in national productions. Therefore, among the releases for this year, there is a Brazilian film.

Release of movies on Netflix in 2021

Below, we list some movies that are scheduled to be released on the platform this year, check it out:

7 prisoners

This is a Brazilian production, which is scheduled to be launched in the November 11, 2021. The film, starring Christian Malheiros and Rodrigo Santoro, tells the story of a young man who dreams of giving a better quality of life to his family working in the countryside.

Therefore, he ventured into São Paulo, with the guarantee of a new job. However, when he arrived at the place, he was faced with an exhausting job in a junkyard, his work card was confiscated and he works in a situation analogous to slavery. The story will tell how the young man deals with this circumstance in the big city.

Red alert

The film is an action story with a crime adventure, which will be released on the day November 12th of 2021.

The film takes place in the world of international crimes, when the Red Alert is issued, summoning the best FBI investigator to locate and capture one of the most wanted criminals in the world.

The Princess and the Plebeian: The Villains Love Too

The feature film ‘The Princess and the Plebeian: The Villains Love Too’ has actress Vanessa Hudgens in three different roles: Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Margaret’s cousin, Fiona.

The film will reach the catalog on the day November 18, 2021 and will tell the story of the heiress to the throne (Duchess Margaret) who is expected to marry.

tick, tick… BOOM

The feature, which should have premiered on the day November 19, 2021, tells the story of Jon, a waiter, who is also a composer, and dreams of writing a musical.

Unforgiven

The feature, starring Sandra Bullock, is set to be released on the day December 10, 2021.

The actress plays an ex-convict who, after serving a 20-year sentence for a violent crime, needs to reintegrate into a society that does not forget her past. Your only hope is to look to a younger sister for help.

don’t look up

The film features stars in its cast, such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, and is slated to be released on December 24, 2021.

The film tells the story of scientists who discover a comet in orbit in the solar system, which is on a direct collision course with Earth and they need to help the population so that this does not happen.

the lost daughter

The Lost Daughter is the last feature set to be released in 2021, on December 31st.

The film tells the story of a divorced woman, who has her life focused on her work as a teacher and her daughters. During the daughters’ trip to visit their father, she decides to travel and meets a family that reminds her of her past.

Leda needs to deal with this situation, recover and confront her past.