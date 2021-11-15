89-year-old man gets a PhD in Physics after 20 years of studies and overcoming a serious illness | Look how nice it is

An 89-year-old man reached a goal to which he dedicated two decades of work and almost a lifetime of aspirations: the title of Doctor of Physics.

Manfred Steiner recently defended his thesis at Brown University, in Providence, USA. To obtain it, he had to overcome health problems that threatened to delay his studies.

“But I did, and this was the most rewarding time of my life, to finish,” he said Wednesday at his home in East Providence.

During his teenage years in Vienna, Steiner felt the desire to study physics by reading about Albert Einstein and Max Planck. He admired the precision of the matter.

But after World War II, his mother and an uncle advised him to study medicine, a profession more suited to turbulent times. He received his medical degree in Vienna in 1955 and, weeks later, emigrated to the United States, where he successfully developed a career dedicated to blood disorders.

Steiner and his 93-year-old wife Sheila have been married since 1960. They have two children and six grandchildren. He will celebrate his 90th birthday this month.

Despite his satisfactions as a doctor and teacher, Steiner never lost his fascination with physics.

“It was like an unfulfilled wish running through my head,” he said. “I always thought that after I finished med, I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life sitting around or playing golf or anything like that. I wanted to stay active.”

At the age of 70, he began studying Physics at Brown and, in 2007, he had already studied enough to aspire to a doctorate.

He defended his thesis in September, after recovering from a serious illness.

In his thesis, he studies how electrons in conducting metals act according to quantum mechanics, and how fermions can be turned into bosons. Together with his thesis advisor, Professor Brad Marston, he is preparing a study on bosonization that he hopes to publish.

Now he hopes to help the professors he befriended during his studies with his research.