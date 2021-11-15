9-year-old boy dies who was left in a coma after concert

A nine-year-old boy died yesterday after being injured during Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival. The information was confirmed by the family’s attorney, Ben Crump. With the death of Ezra Blount, who was in an induced coma, the death toll from the event reached 10.

“The Blount family is mourning the incomprehensible loss of their Ezra. This shouldn’t have been the result of taking their son to a concert, it should have been a celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely painful,” the lawyer said.

“We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But today we are in solidarity with the family, in mourning and in prayer,” added Ben Crump, at the end of a statement released yesterday.

Last week, Ezra Blount’s family filed a lawsuit against rapper Travis Scott after the child was trampled on the show. According to trial documents obtained by the TMZ website, the boy had his liver, kidneys and brain affected.

Travis Scott, who in addition to performing at the Astroworld festival is also the creator of the event, said he was “devastated” by the tragedy. In addition to Ezra Blount, nine other people were trampled to death at the event, which took place on November 5th.

So far, at least twelve lawsuits have been filed against the rapper and the organizers. One of the lawsuits also includes Drake, who made a surprise appearance at the festival. The family of one of the injured seeks compensation of US$1 million — equivalent to R$5.54 million.