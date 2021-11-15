9-Year-Old Child Dies Wounded at Travis Scott Show and In induced coma | Pop & Art

According to the BBC, the boy’s family confirmed the information on Sunday (14). With the death of Ezra Blount, the death toll in the incident that marked the festival’s opening rose to ten.

The event took place on November 5th in Houston, Texas. The deaths occurred when the audience rushed to the region at the front of the stage.

Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy, was on his father’s shoulders. When fans started to crush each other in the crowd, the boy’s father passed out. When he woke up, he could no longer find his son.

The family started calling hospitals until they were able to locate the child at a children’s hospital.

According to doctors, the boy’s brain swelled, and his heartbeat even stopped before the boy reached the hospital.

Doctors induced a coma in an attempt to get his heart and brain function back to normal, but the boy couldn’t resist.

1 of 1 Travis Scott Astroworld festival, NRG Park, Houston — Photo: Amy Harris / Invision / via AP Photo Travis Scott Astroworld festival at NRG Park in Houston — Photo: Amy Harris / Invision / via AP Photo

The child also suffered lung, liver and kidney damage.