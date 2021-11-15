9-year-old girl calls emergency and saves family by unlocking cell phone with father’s face

A 9-year-old child saved his parents by calling 911 after the two fell unconscious at home in Brockton, Massachusetts (USA). According to the family, Jayline Barbosa Brandão heard her father screaming after her mother passed out.

Next, the girl took her father’s cell phone, but when she found it, he too was already passed out. “I unlocked it using my father’s face,” the girl, who called the emergency service, told Boston25 News.

According to local authorities, the girl’s parents passed out from breathing too much carbon monoxide from a generator. The region where the family lives was without electricity due to strong winds and hurricanes.

Rescuers arrived just in time to save the girl’s parents. Jayline and her 7-year-old younger sister were also taken to the hospital.

Marcelina Brandão, the girls’ mother, stated that she and her husband are fine. Jayline and her youngest daughter were not much affected by the gas. She also said that the eldest daughter’s swift action saved the family. “She’s so smart,” Marcelina told CNN. “That was very scary. If it hadn’t been (for) her to call immediately, I don’t know what would have happened.”

