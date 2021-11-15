9 years later, Adriana Esteves goes to Globo and surprises with a revelation about Carminha

Adriana Esteves interpreted the eternal Carminha in Brazil Avenue, at Globe, about nine years ago, but it is still remembered today because of the character.

This week, she returned to talk about the subject, while participating in Altas Horas, and revealed the importance of the villain for her long artistic trajectory.

In a conversation with Serginho Groisman, who wore a Carminha T-shirt screaming “Hell!”, the actress spoke about the memes that are still on the rise:

“It’s the character they most remember and they end up calling me Carminha. I accept, it’s my second name in Brazil and abroad too. ‘Avenida Brasil’ traveled a lot around and it only gave me joy”.

About dubbing the character in other languages, she commented: “I’ve seen it and heard it in other languages ​​and it’s fun to hear it in another language. I saw it all. In Spanish they speak ‘Carmina’”.

“With Carminha, Adriana released the handbrake on the slope. It’s rare for an actor to do this”, praised Wagner Moura, who was also on the program.

Adriana Esteves reveals behind the scenes of Avenida Brasil

Recently, Adriana Esteves revealed about the backstage of the soap opera, during her participation in the TBT picture, at Encontro, which recalls the trajectory of artists in Fátima Bernardes’ program.

To live the villain of the plot, Adriana revealed that she had a lot of freedom.

“There are authors who are attached to the text, and I respect them too, but João wanted us to be free, so crazy things came up”, said the actress, quoting the writer João Emanuel Carneiro.

During the interview, Esteves said that he suffered from the insecurity of not being able to deal with the success of the soap opera.

“I was really scared of what would be the next character after her. That fear of not being able to match my craft in other characters from then on”, said Adriana.

The host Manoel Soares described about the character Carminha, which resembles real-life situations.

“Carminha’s phrases apply to life, there are times when you have to shout at home: ‘Enough!’ . This helps, Carminha exorcises”, said the professional.

Esteves also spoke about the affection that the Brazilian public feels for the villains in soap operas, which, generally, are reflected in their characteristics.

“Villain is a loved thing! For the villain can do anything, villain can make mistakes, the girl doesn’t make mistakes”, shot the actress.

Check out: