A Fazenda 13: Gui Araújo is criticized for homophobic speech against Rico Melquiades | celebrities

After the party that resulted in tears, fights and accusations of racism in “A Fazenda 13”, Dynho Alves, Arcrebiano Araújo, MC Gui and Gui Araújo decided to enjoy an afternoon at the pool on Saturday (13). To the situation, the pedestrians talked about the number of men remaining in the reality show. At this moment, Gui Araújo let out a speech with homophobic content about Rico Melquiades.

“This season is like this: ‘Four and a half men,” said Gui Araújo, referring to Rico, the only homosexual participant of the season. Gui’s “joke”, classifying Rico as “less man”, drew laughs from MC Gui. “Is that so? It’s just men’s knots,” Dynho asked. “Only you,” confirmed Valentina, who later arrived at the venue. Then, this time ignoring the existence of Rico Melquiades in “A Fazenda 13”, Gui Araújo added. “Just the four of us… We’re on the verge of extinction.”

On social networks, especially on Twitter, fans of “A Fazenda 13” were not happy with Gui Araújo’s comment. “I don’t know how there are people who still give it a stage. Incoherent, boring and insufferable. All at the same time,” wrote one fan of the show. “Homophobic,” labeled another. “The rancidity I have of this Gui Araújo…”, another user of the platform analyzed.