‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian cheats father-in-law after revealing identity in connection with Ravi. know all

At the end of this Saturday’s chapter of “A place in the sun”, Santiago (José de Abreu) answered a call from Christian (Cauã Reymond) to Ravi (Juan Paiva) in which he spoke his real name, thinking his friend was on the line.
Upon discovering that his father-in-law is on the line, Christian will be petrified, and then nervously comment:
– It’s all right. I just needed to talk to the driver because… – he will start to say.
Santiago will then interrupt him:
– Who is Christian?
– Hi? – the frightened boy will react.
– I understood you saying that it was Christian who was speaking, and… – the manager will speak, who will be interrupted by the boy.
– The connection is bad. You must have misheard. Airport mess, you know.
Santiago will be silent for a while and then explain that Ravi left his cell phone in his car.
Christian will then explain:
– I was calling to apologize. The Barbara (Alinne Moraes), on account of a case that he forgot at home, he ended up making a scene and it was a bit rude, and…
– Did she offend the boy? – Santiago will ask.
– Well, you know how Barbara is. She got nervous, and then…
– My God, my daughter is hopeless… I thank you, Renato, for your education. It is not
everyone who knows, recognizes, that every form of work is worthy of respect. I’ll apologize to the guy, don’t worry – the manager will then speak before hanging up.