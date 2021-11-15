‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian cheats father-in-law after revealing identity in connection with Ravi. know all

Scene from ‘A place in the sun’ (Photo: Reproduction)

At the end of this Saturday’s chapter of “A place in the sun”, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​answered a call from Christian (Cauã Reymond) to Ravi (Juan Paiva) in which he spoke his real name, thinking his friend was on the line.

Upon discovering that his father-in-law is on the line, Christian will be petrified, and then nervously comment:

– It’s all right. I just needed to talk to the driver because… – he will start to say.

Santiago will then interrupt him:

– Who is Christian?

– Hi? – the frightened boy will react.

– I understood you saying that it was Christian who was speaking, and… – the manager will speak, who will be interrupted by the boy.

– The connection is bad. You must have misheard. Airport mess, you know.

Santiago will be silent for a while and then explain that Ravi left his cell phone in his car.

Christian will then explain:

– I was calling to apologize. The Barbara (Alinne Moraes), on account of a case that he forgot at home, he ended up making a scene and it was a bit rude, and…

– Did she offend the boy? – Santiago will ask.

– Well, you know how Barbara is. She got nervous, and then…

– My God, my daughter is hopeless… I thank you, Renato, for your education. It is not

everyone who knows, recognizes, that every form of work is worthy of respect. I’ll apologize to the guy, don’t worry – the manager will then speak before hanging up.