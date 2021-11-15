‘A Place in the Sun’: Christian reveals he is alive

Cauã Reymond as Christian in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Christian (Cauã Reymond) will confess that he is alive.

Everything will happen when he finds out that Romero (Tonico Pereira) is on the verge of death. Moved, he will take a risky decision: he will go to Goiás to visit his former teacher.

Once there, he’ll look for the shelter he grew up in and pretend to be Renato. Upon arriving, he says he went to the site in search of information about his twin brother. Avany (Inez Viana), then, will end up telling him about Christian and Romero’s relationship, and the boy will ask him to go to the hospital.

There, he will take advantage of a moment alone with Romero to unburden himself in front of the comatose teacher:

— I wanted to come here, professor, because, contrary to what you taught me, I did something very wrong… In fact, I told myself that there was no other way, that there was no way out, but… Basically, I did what I did because my whole life I carried this lack. Lack of father, mother, lack of place in the world, I don’t even know what to call it. I did what I did because I’m ambitious too. And I’m a weak guy, you understand? And the most ironic thing now is that I lack precisely who I was, who I was, who you taught me to be. And that’s why I promise. From today I’m going to try to bring the two things together: who I am and who I was. I know it might sound crazy, but, I don’t know, it’s the way to do it. And I’m going to do it, professor, you can be right: bring together what fate separated, Chris and Renato, together, again, my life and his, mixed together.

Christian will hear a noise and see Avany standing in the bedroom doorway:

“What’s going on? — she will find it strange.

– Nothing. I can not explain. It’s just that I was thrilled. To such an extent, as if I knew the teacher. And, knowing how much he meant to my brother, I decided to make a promise: to fight for someone like him who didn’t have a chance, didn’t have an opportunity. And, in that sense, bring my life closer to his. That’s all,” he’ll say, disguising it.

— You’re right, son. It’s a way of putting together what, back there, was separated.

See the summary for the week from November 15th to 20th: