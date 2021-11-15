Abel heads and Palmeiras, finally, exposes its brand and embraces the Formula 1 public

Lando Norris is increasingly in the favor of Palmeiras fans (Photo: Disclosure)

One of my criticisms of the management of Palmeiras is the ability to associate its brand with major players in the most diverse areas. Be present beyond the walls, extrapolate football and show all its greatness so that more people consume, more people embrace and this movement globalizes the already global Palmeiras. A bit provincial, the action model tends to be conservative, as you are well aware. Abel, however, took the lead in this idea and opened up paths that need to become a model, not just a chance.

A fan of motorsport and the main image of the club at the moment, the Portuguese coach made the visit of Lando Norris, a McLaren driver – who also had the presence of Callum Ilott, Alfa Romeo’s reserve, an event. Despite the protocol registration of Palmeiras on social networks, such as a photo and a mention, Abel received the pilot on the lawn of Allianz Parque, spoke (in English), gave him an autographed shirt and brought his figure and the club closer to a public until then. distant. And that was just the beginning.

Exchanging pleasantries, McLaren reciprocated the invitation and took Abel Ferreira to Interlagos, which will host the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend, a stage of Formula 1 in the country. The coach realized ‘a dream’ of getting to know the universe of the world’s main motorsport category up close, took photos, videos, posted on his social networks, met Daniel Riccardo, Norris’ fellow Australian driver, made a ‘social’ and distributed shirts from Palmeiras. Just in time, he was hooked up by Pietro Fittipaldi, reserve driver for Haas and an avowed Palmeirense, with whom he chatted for long minutes.

In two days, Abel took the Palmeiras brand to hundreds of thousands of people. Lando Norris, in an interview, reaffirmed his taste for the club, a fact that certainly imposes on his fans, who are many, a natural sympathy for a football team, here in Brazil. At the same time, countless palmeiras now sympathize with the ‘Landinho’, affectionate nickname that the pilot received. It is a natural exchange of gestures that exposes, elevates and only generates benefits. Palmeiras frequently misses opportunities and this initiative by the Portuguese commander, who gained institutional endorsement, needs to become the model to be followed. Ever.

Just look at the gaming scene. Gabriel Toledo, FalleN, known for being one of the greatest Counter Strike players of all time and one of the most watched streamers in the world, is a declared and very active Palmeirense, who never hid his love for the club, but who never had his properly associated image.

The Major, the sport’s world championship, which moves millions of consumers, is planning a trip to Brazil and Allianz Parque, in its social media profile, interacted with the tournament, creating a stir in the scene, but Palmeiras did not join. Why not unite FalleN, Palmeiras and CS? Why not open the door to a veritable army of new fans? Why not be even more loved and seen?

There are so many opportunities, so many good options, that it is not possible to list here, but it is necessary to pay attention to this. Abel is a figure of unparalleled charisma, great communication skills and rise above the Palmeirense. Winner of Libertadores, he is not yet an ambassador for the club’s campaigns to attract members, to win new fans, to expose this history around the world. Dudu, the same case, but on the field. The network of influences is at Verdão’s hand – who needs to want it.

If you do, you won’t regret it.

