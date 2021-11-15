Abel points out the mistake of a Palmeiras player against Flu: “I had to score Yago”

This Sunday (14), Palmeiras lost to Fluminense at Maracanã by 2-1 and dropped to 3rd in the Brasileirão table, as Flamengo thrashed São Paulo at Morumbi. After the match, coach Abel Ferreira commented on the defeat and tried to explain the drop in his team’s performance in the second stage, when the tricolor midfielder Yago Felipe scored the two goals in the victory of the Cariocas.

The Portuguese coach also pointed out the error of a player alviverde in particular – who he did not specify who –, ‘guilty’ for the second goal, suffered in the 43rd minute of the second half.

– I think there were two games today, one in the first half, one in the second. In the first one, I think Palmeiras was superior, they could have gone into the break with a better score, if we had been calmer in the last third to be able to decide better and finish our moves better. Whether in transition or in situations of positional attack, where the team showed character, personality, physical freshness, even on a turf with a lot of irregularity, we managed to be calm to create. In my opinion, we had to have gone to halftime with another result – he started by saying Abel, who extended to comment on the final stage:

– In the second half it was another game. Our opponents were better, showed much more physical freshness, and I believe because they had one more day of rest than us. There were mistakes on our team, both tactical and technical, which are not very normal. Still without analyzing the goals we conceded, namely the first, which was in the first minute of the second half, when our three defensive midfielders know exactly what they have to do. The good thing about this is that players are sure that when they enter the field, what they have to do. It’s very easy to talk and show players where the mistake went. And the second one too. In the second, there was a player who came in with a very specific mission, with the ball, being able to play between lines or floating between lines, attacking depth, or being able to load the game, and without the ball, he had a very specific mission: which was to stop, to stop and mark Yago, who was our opponent’s defensive defensive midfielder – he completed.