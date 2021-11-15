Accident between bus and truck leaves three dead and 23 injured on BR-430, in BA; bus headed for MG | Bahia

An accident involving a bus and a truck left three people dead and 23 injured this Sunday (14), on the BR-430, between the municipalities of Igaporã and Caetité, in Bahia. The accident occurred near the stretch called “Curva do Vento”. Vehicles crashed head-on.
According to the Military Police, the bus, which was carrying 44 people, hit the truck at around 9 pm. The bus driver was identified as 55-year-old Gilmar Marques de Oliveira. He died on the spot.
Accident between bus and truck leaves three dead on BR-430, in Bahia — Photo: PRE/Divulgação
The bus was from the company Arte Turismo, from the city of Porteirinha, in Minas Gerais. According to the State Highway Police, the bus was returning from Bom Jesus da Lapa. g1 contacted the company Arte Turismo and was informed that only the management could provide more information and that those responsible are at the scene of the accident.
The other two fatalities were in the truck. The passenger Antônio Conceição, 56, and the driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been identified. The vehicle had the Empress license plate, in Maranhão.
Several passengers on the bus were injured and were rescued by SAMU teams from Igaporã, Caetité and Guanambi, in addition to a team from the Guanambi Military Fire Department. The wounded were taken to hospitals in these cities. There is still no information on the victims’ health status.
In addition to the PRE and PM teams, the Guanambi Technical Police Department was also there to collect the bodies of the fatal victims.
