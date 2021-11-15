Accident on BR-040 kills women and seriously injures men – General

Accident occurred near the Parada Bonita gas station and Thermas. (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

A serious accident mobilizes the Fire Department on BR-040, in Esmeraldas, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte this Sunday (14). One person died and another was seriously injured. According to the corporation, a car left the lane and hit a coconut tree on the side of the highway, at km 497, near the Parada Bonita gas station and Thermas, on the lane feeling Sete Lagoas.

Firefighters were called around 1:50 pm. Arriving there, they found a couple with apparent bleeds all over their bodies, unconscious and trapped in the ironwork.

First-aiders from the concessionaire’s ambulance assisted in the rescue of one of the victims, a 50-year-old man, who was taken from the vehicle in serious condition, rescued and taken by the Arcanjo aircraft to the HPS Joo XXIII, in Belo Horizonte.

Man was taken to John XXIII (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

The other victim, a 35-year-old woman, died at the scene, which doctors found at the scene of the accident. According to firefighters, it crashed violently against the windshield structure.

Firefighters also carried out fire prevention, as there was a strong fuel odor in the area.

