Adilson Cavalcante takes over as director of Mário Covas Hospital on December 1st

Infectious physician, Health manager and professor at the University Center Faculty of Medicine of ABC (FMABC) since 2005, Adilson Joaquim Westheimer Cavalcante will be the new general director of the Mário Covas State Hospital (HEMC), in Santo André, from December. The director was elected this Thursday (11/11) by the Board of Trustees of the ABC Foundation.

Cavalcante had massive approval from the Board of Trustees, with expressive support of 18 votes in favor and only 1 against, in a meeting that included the participation of the members of the Board of Directors of Hospital Mário Covas. Current technical director of Hospital de Clinicas (HC) in São Bernardo, Adilson will leave municipal management to take over the state health equipment on December 1, in place of Desiré Carlos Callegari, who has been in charge of the HEMC for 10 years.

With extensive experience in healthcare management and over 7 years in charge of the technical direction of Hospital Anchieta, in São Bernardo, Adilson Cavalcante graduated in Medicine for over 20 years at the Universidade do Oeste Paulista. It also brings in its curriculum specializations in Municipal Management of the Unified Health System (SUS), medical residency in Infectology, and title of infectious disease by the Brazilian Medical Association and Brazilian Society of Infectology.

“I come from a very well-developed municipal management and now I take on the challenge of state management, with a regional character. The demands are more comprehensive and we need to work together with all the cities of the ABC and also regions of the Capital and Baixada Santista, which end up using the services of the Mário Covas Hospital”, highlights Adilson, adding that the idea is to maintain a construction. in the principles of the SUS and guarantee good treatment to the population that needs the public health service.

President of the ABC Foundation, Adriana Berringer Stephan emphasizes the importance of the hospital unit for the Unified Health System in the ABC region and recalls the role of teaching hospital for the University Center, which further qualifies the care, with highly professional staff qualified, teachers, masters and doctors. “Adilson’s curriculum demonstrates the capacity of the professional who will be at the head of the hospital. It is an extremely important unit for Health in the region and for the FMABC, with its undergraduate, graduate, research and extension programs”, he says.