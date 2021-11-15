After a rout, Luxa demands a change of behavior at Cruzeiro for final rounds – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro Técnico wants to see Cruzeiro with more ambitious thinking for 2022

Run over by Vitória this Sunday (14), Cruzeiro left the Barradão lawn, in Salvador, suffering a 3-0 rout in the match valid for the 36th round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The result, even, was the 10th setback of the Fox in the current edition of the access division.

Interviewed after the game, coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo did not hide his displeasure with his team’s bad night and also highlighted that, to return to the elite of Brazilian football, the heavenly team will have to completely change its mind and also bet on a more qualified planning.

“It’s the team I found in 19th place, in the relegation zone, and if I played that way there, I would inevitably be relegated to the third division. There was a natural relaxation, having kept the team in the second division. to keep Cruzeiro is very good; it’s very bad. At no point are we among the four (first) teams. Cruzeiro has to think about big things, big achievements,” Luxa highlighted.

“We have to improve the team’s posture for the final two games. It was shameful to see how the team behaved. Let’s start preparing the next season to be able to make a different Cruise, above all with players who think of a way to take the club for the first division and that’s what we’re looking for,” he added.

Asked about the planning for the next season, the commander of Cruzeiro, who should remain at the club, highlighted that the path has already been traced.

“2022 is already projected. The analysis was carried out from the first day I arrived here, thinking of taking Cruzeiro to the first division. The motivation is to wear a shirt as noble as Cruzeiro’s; that’s enough. We have to do a job. calmly and calmly. Today was an atypical game. If you analyze this game, you have to send me and everyone away. We have to be calm and calm, in a very intelligent and coherent process so that we make as few mistakes as possible.” finished.

Next Friday (20), Raposa returns to the field and faces Sampaio Corrêa, from 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), in Maranhão. With 46 points, the miners occupy the 11th; the opponent, in turn, has the same score and is in 10th.