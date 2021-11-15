After agreement at COP26, world must take swift action to avoid catastrophe | world and science

Glasgow was the first city, at the highest level, after 26 conferences, where “fossil fuels” and “coal”, which designate the main causes of global warming, were condemnedAFP
Published 11/14/2021 15:39
After two weeks of negotiations and which required an extra period, almost every nation on the planet agreed on a commitment to accelerate the fight against the rise in temperature.
But while every additional tenth of a degree centigrade has important consequences, the decisions of the “Glasgow Pact” will not result in warming limited to 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement , which in 2015 laid the foundations for climate action.
“The climate catastrophe continues to knock on our doors,” warned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “We kept +1.5°C within our range (…) but the pulse is weak,” declared the president of COP26, British Alok Sharma.
“Global emissions must decrease, immediately, quickly, with absolute urgency” as they continue to increase, implored Joeri Rogelj of Imperial College London, before noting that “science has never been more present in the decisions of a COP”.
coal plants
“This happens too late, but it’s really welcome,” said Chris Littlecott, energy transition expert at the E3G expert group. “In 2021 we saw the closing of the tap for financing coal, COP26 inaugurated a new chapter, that of accelerating the closing of coal-fired power plants that still exist.”
Including the words coal and oil was tricky. India and China managed at the last moment to further soften the sentence of the resolution, which cites the “reduction” and not “exit” of coal, which led Alok Sharma, with tears in his eyes, to apologize to the world.
China’s move came after the country announced on Wednesday a surprising deal with the United States, the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind only the Asian giant.
US President Joe Biden, who at the start of the COP criticized his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his absence in Glasgow, will have a videoconference with him on Monday.
On Sunday, Sharma told the BBC that China and India will have to provide “explanations” for this decision.
“Unspeakable Suffering”
“How countries establish new cooperation to achieve faster action in the next 12 months will be the real test of Glasgow’s pass,” summarizes E3G, which also recalls other COP26 pledges on reducing methane emissions – powerful greenhouse gas -, from deforestation or fossil energy financing.
“I encourage those with political and economic responsibilities to act immediately, with courage and forward thinking,” Pope Francis said this Sunday after the traditional Angelus prayer, in a reference to COP26.
“If all countries, particularly those that are large emitters, limit themselves to small steps and ‘business as usual’ policies, they will condemn current and future generations to live in a world of unspeakable suffering and harm”, warns the UCS ( Union of Concerned Scientists).
The suffering is already affecting the poorest countries, which are least responsible for global warming but are at the forefront in terms of impact, and who struggled in Glasgow for specific funding to try to repair their “loss and damage”.
These nations finally yielded, reluctantly, and agreed to continue the dialogue so that they would not lose the advances made in the fight against global warming.
“We always knew that Glasgow was not the finish line,” said US Climate Envoy John Kerry.
Twelve months “separate” Scotland and Egypt, where the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Convention (COP27) will take place.