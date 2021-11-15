After agreement at COP26, world must take swift action to avoid catastrophe | world and science



Glasgow was the first city, at the highest level, after 26 conferences, where “fossil fuels” and “coal”, which designate the main causes of global warming, were condemned – AFP

Published 11/14/2021 15:39

After nearly 200 countries reached an agreement on Saturday in Glasgow, the world must now act as quickly as possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the “catastrophic” scenario of global warming, warn scientists and politicians. After two weeks of negotiations and which required an extra period, almost every nation on the planet agreed on a commitment to accelerate the fight against the rise in temperature. But while every additional tenth of a degree centigrade has important consequences, the decisions of the “Glasgow Pact” will not result in warming limited to 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement , which in 2015 laid the foundations for climate action. “The climate catastrophe continues to knock on our doors,” warned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “We kept +1.5°C within our range (…) but the pulse is weak,” declared the president of COP26, British Alok Sharma. “Global emissions must decrease, immediately, quickly, with absolute urgency” as they continue to increase, implored Joeri Rogelj of Imperial College London, before noting that “science has never been more present in the decisions of a COP”. coal plants

Glasgow, cradle of the coal-fired industrial revolution, will forever be the city where for the first time at the highest level, after 26 conferences, the words “fossil fuels” and “coal”, which designate the main causes of global warming, were condemned in a document. “This happens too late, but it’s really welcome,” said Chris Littlecott, energy transition expert at the E3G expert group. “In 2021 we saw the closing of the tap for financing coal, COP26 inaugurated a new chapter, that of accelerating the closing of coal-fired power plants that still exist.” Including the words coal and oil was tricky. India and China managed at the last moment to further soften the sentence of the resolution, which cites the “reduction” and not “exit” of coal, which led Alok Sharma, with tears in his eyes, to apologize to the world. China’s move came after the country announced on Wednesday a surprising deal with the United States, the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind only the Asian giant. US President Joe Biden, who at the start of the COP criticized his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his absence in Glasgow, will have a videoconference with him on Monday. On Sunday, Sharma told the BBC that China and India will have to provide “explanations” for this decision. “Unspeakable Suffering”