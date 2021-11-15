After COP26, world must take swift action to avoid catastrophe – News

After the agreement reached by nearly 200 countries, on Saturday (13) in Glasgow, in Scotland, the world must now act as quickly as possible to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the “catastrophic” scenario of global warming, warn scientists and politicians.

After two weeks of negotiations, which required extra time, almost every nation on the planet agreed to a commitment to accelerate the fight against the rise in temperature.

But while every additional tenth of a degree centigrade has important consequences, the Glasgow Pact decisions will not result in warming limited to 1.5°C compared to the pre-industrial era, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement, which in 2015 laid the foundations for climate action.

“The climate catastrophe continues to knock on our doors,” warned UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. “We’ve kept 1.5°C within our reach (…), but the pulse is weak,” declared COP26 President Alok Sharma.

“Global emissions must decrease, immediately, quickly, with absolute urgency” as they continue to increase, implored Joeri Rogelj of Imperial College London, before noting that “science has never been more present in the decisions of a COP”.

Glasgow, cradle of the coal-fired industrial revolution, will forever be the city where, for the first time at the highest level, after 26 conferences, the words “fossil fuels” and “coal”, which designate the main causes of global warming, were condemned in a document.

“It happens too late, but it’s really welcome,” said Chris Littlecott, energy transition expert at the E3G expert group. “In 2021 we saw the closing of the tap for financing coal. COP26 inaugurated a new chapter, that of accelerating the closure of coal-fired power plants that still exist.”

Include the words coal and oil [no acordo] it was something complicated. India and China managed at the last moment to further soften the sentence of the resolution, which cites the “reduction” and not the “exit” of coal, which led Alok Sharma, with tears in his eyes, to apologize to the world.

The shift in China’s stance came after the country announced on Wednesday a surprising deal with the United States, the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases, behind only the Asian giant.

US President Joe Biden, who at the start of the COP criticized his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his absence in Glasgow, will have a videoconference with him on Monday.

On Sunday, Sharma told the BBC that China and India will have to provide “explanations” for this decision.

“Beijing must, in the near future, fulfill the promises of the Glasgow climate agreement and set a date to end the use of coal in its territory,” according to Byford Tsang of E3G.

“How countries establish new cooperation to achieve faster action in the next 12 months will be the real test of Glasgow’s pass,” sums up E3G, which also recalls other COP26 pledges on reducing methane emissions – powerful greenhouse gas –, from deforestation or from financing fossil energy.

“I encourage those with political and economic responsibilities to act immediately, with courage and with a vision for the future,” Pope Francis said this Sunday, after the traditional Angelus prayer, in a reference to COP26.

“If all countries, particularly those that are large emitters, limit themselves to small steps and ‘business as usual’ policies, they will condemn current and future generations to live in a world of unspeakable suffering and harm”, warns the UCS ( Union of Concerned Scientists).

The suffering is already affecting the poorest countries, which are least responsible for global warming but are at the forefront in terms of impact, and who struggled in Glasgow for specific funding to try to repair their “loss and damage”.

These nations finally yielded, reluctantly, and agreed to continue the dialogue so as not to lose the progress made in the fight against global warming.

“We always knew that Glasgow was not the finish line,” said John Kerry, the US climate envoy.

Twelve months “separate” Scotland and Egypt, where the 27th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Convention (COP27) will take place.