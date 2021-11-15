After leaving Barcelona, ​​Ronald Koeman could be the new manager of Rangers FC

Without a club since leaving Barcelona at the end of October, coach Ronald Koeman may already have a new destination in his sights. According to the portal ‘Fichajes’, the Dutchman is close to agreeing to go to Rangers FC, in Glasgow, Scotland.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO HBO MAX AND WATCH ALL THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2021/22 GAMES!

Despite not leaving the Camp Nou through the front door, Ronald Koeman should have an opportunity to recover his work coming to a team that is going through one of its best phases. After spending some time in the local relegation zone and not winning a Premiership title for 10 years, Rangers were champions again last season and now ranks first in the national championship.

All of the team’s success was recovered with coach Steven Gerrard, who had an unexpected departure for Aston Villa. Now, after 13 games played in the Premiership, the club is looking for a new commander who can conquer the bi-championship. Ronald Koeman is the main wish.