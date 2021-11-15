After suffering a rout, São Paulo began to count against relegation; simulate the home straight | São Paulo

With 38 points, the team led by Rogério Ceni is in 15th place, two points from the relegation zone, and could enter the Z-4 ​​in the middle of this week if they lose to Palmeiras, in the fourth, and Bahia and Juventude win their games. .

Of the remaining six games in the championship, three are against teams from the lowest part of the table – Grêmio, Juventude and Sport. However, even that doesn’t alleviate the situation, as the record against the less favored teams in the table is also bad.

See the latest Tricolor games below:

11/17 – Palmeiras x São Paulo (33rd round)

11/24 – São Paulo x Athletico (34th round)

11/27 – São Paulo x Sport (36th round)

2/12 – Grêmio x São Paulo (35th round)

6/12 – São Paulo x Youth (37th round)

9/12 – America-MG x São Paulo (38th round)

1 of 2 São Paulo players in defeat to Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Riboli São Paulo players in defeat to Flamengo — Photo: Marcos Riboli

The “magic number” to get rid of relegation, according to the average of the championships in recent years, is 45 points (which may vary from year to year). For that to happen, São Paulo need seven points from the 18 in dispute until the end.

For comparison purposes, in the last six games, São Paulo scored exactly seven points. There were two wins, three defeats and a draw.

– With ease nothing will happen. A lot of work, suffering. Passing suffocation, but we’re going to have to one way or another make this team win. A victory would help us a lot at this point. We will have to play a separate championship, it was not what the fans wanted, but we have to face it with our heads held high – stated Rogério Ceni.

Highlights: São Paulo 0 x 4 Flamengo, for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão

For next Wednesday, Rogério Ceni will not have Calleri available due to the red card he received against Flamengo, last Sunday. Arboleda, in the Ecuadorian team and the injured William, Luan and Galeano are also out.

On the other hand, the coach has the returns of Gabriel Sara, Rodrigo Nestor and Welington. They served a suspension against Flamengo.

