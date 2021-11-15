After two years, a woman arrested for raiding surrounded by lions in the US is wanted by the police for committing the same crime

Police in New York, United States, are looking for Myah Autry after she invades the space reserved for lions in the Bronx Zoo. It is not the first time the woman has committed the crime. In 2019, she was arrested for the same reason and was accused of trespassing on private property.

Images posted on social media show Myah standing in front of a lion wearing a red dress and leopard print shawl. She also held bouquets of roses and even talked to the animal and threw money in his direction.

In a statement, the zoo criticized the visitor’s attitude and said it would take all necessary measures to have her punished.

“This situation involves an individual who is determined to harass our lions regardless of their safety, the safety of our staff and visitors, and the well-being of the lions. The Bronx Zoo has a zero tolerance policy on issues like this one and will seek all appropriate measures against this individual and anyone who violates the park’s safety rules”, says the note.

Visitor comes face to face with a lion at the Bronx Zoo in NY Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Myah has taken advantage of the controversy to gain fame on social media. Shortly after visiting the zoo this week, she posted photos to her Instagram account posing next to a police officer. The woman also showed photos and videos of the moment she approached the lion and even said that she “missed” the animal in the caption. According to authorities, she used to live in Brooklyn, but now her whereabouts are unknown.