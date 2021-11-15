After “untimely” dismissal, Evaristo Costa sues CNN – 11/15/2021

Revolted by the way he was dismissed from CNN Brasil after nearly a year and a half of services rendered, journalist and presenter Evaristo Costa decided to file a lawsuit in Civil Court with the claim of compensation.

According to exclusive information obtained by the column, Evaristo accuses CNN of professional disrespect and moral and material damages.

According to the journalist, he learned of the resignation watching the station’s news.

The correct one, he says, would have been the first to be informed. The way in which the cut was taken by management was considered humiliating.

Journalists covering TV (like the one who writes to you) knew about Evaristo’s firing even before he did.

According to CNN, every possible and imaginable attempt was made for him to remain in the house, but, according to the network, he refused all proposals made.

“They kicked me through the back doors,” he blurted out at the time.

BRL 300 thousand

For a journalist with his story and feedback, until Evaristo isn’t being greedy. The column found that the amount he is asking for indemnity is R$300 thousand.

The process is still at an early stage and has no date set for an outcome.

Evaristo was one of the first big names to be hired by CNN Brasil, still in the Douglas Tavolaro administration.

