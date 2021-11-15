After winning Sport, Tiago Nunes designs his first Classic-Rey with Ceará: “Especial” | supper

After the triumph against Sport by 2-1, Ceará already has another difficult mission: the Classic-King on Wednesday (17). The game will be at Arena Castelão, at 20:00. Tiago Nunes commented on what he expects from the duel, valid for the 33rd round of Serie A.

– We only have two days to prepare for the derby. We need to rest physically and mentally and then think about this game, which is special. I played in classics in many places in the country, I know the magnitude. We hope to play a great game and deserve a great result – he says.

1 of 2 Ceará, Tiago Nunes, Vina — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM Ceará, Tiago Nunes, Vina — Photo: Thiago Gadelha/SVM

The coach also comments on his performance against Sport. With goals from Vina and Marlon, the team triumphed, went to 42 points, in tenth place.

– Our strong point was the use. Technically we had difficulty, with the opponent more with the ball and finishing a lot. But we had a lot of physical delivery and good performance. If in other games we played very well and didn’t win, it’s our turn not to make a great game and have an above-average performance – he says.

– It was a very important step towards our first objective, which is to maintain Serie A for next year. Then, by approaching the top. We are in 10th place in the Copa Sudamericana zone and we can think of even a 7th place in the short term.