Ágatha and Duda are champions in Itapema in the duo’s last tournament | Beach volleyball

Agatha and Duda end this five-year partnership on November 14, 2021. And the farewell of the duo that won more than 50 podiums and represented Brazil in Tokyo 2020 couldn’t be more special. That’s because the two close the cycle with gold in the Itapema stage of the World Tour.

– We start with a gold medal and end with a gold medal. Our team’s last tournament. It’s a very special day. Very happy – vibrated Ágatha, recalling the team’s debut in 2017 with the title of the stage of the Brazilian Circuit in João Pessoa.

Ágatha and Duda won in the final held this Sunday, another Brazilian pair, Taiana and Hege. Victory for the experience of the Olympic duo (2-0), who managed to save a set point in the first half, but closed the sequence by 25-23, in an excellent moment for Duda in the game.

In the second set, the two just managed the good moment. Ágatha and Duda closed the game with an impressive eight points of advantage: 21 to 13. It is also worth mentioning the great debut of Hege. The Ceara native, who had never participated in a stage of the World Tour, took silver at her first opportunity.

After the victory, Ágatha and Duda insisted on calling the team so important in the duo’s winning project to the center of the court. Among them, Marco Char, team coach, Renan Rippel, physical trainer and team manager, and Lucas Palermo, coach.

Also moving was the tight hug between the two after the final whistle. Very happy, Ágatha and Duda were thrilled with the international title at home and even made an Olympic lap with the trophy in hand.

In an interview after the title, Agatha made a point of saying that he will not retire. Despite the end of the partnership, she said she “is still brewing” at 38 years old. The native from Paraná also made it clear that the decision to end the project was made by Duda, who has already defined his new partner. It will be Ana Patricia.

– Dudley has already chosen her partner. Auntie is still broiling here, I’m not retiring – joked Agatha.

Ana Patrícia and Duda have already played together during the youth categories. The two were even Olympic youth champions in 2014. It is also worth remembering that, like Duda, Ana Patrícia was at the Tokyo Olympics. At the time, alongside Rebecca.

About the new partnership, Ágatha said that he still needs to evaluate names and define the new team.

Almost 100% green and yellow

And the podium on the World Tour was almost 100% Brazilian. That’s because Taina and Victoria lost the bronze dispute to American Cannon and Hughes. They were overcome in 2 sets to 1, partial 9/21, 21/18 and 15/9.

