Airbus A380 and Boeing 787 fly big in formation with military jets in Dubai

The opening of the Dubai Air Show took place at a high level, marking the return of major air shows with the end of the pandemic approaching, and had the presence of several aircraft in a beautiful formation flight. The video below, shared on Twitter, shows how this beautiful moment was.

A fantastic flypast on day 1 of @DubaiAirshow Well done to all the airline participants! #DubaiAirshow2021 #DubaiAirshow pic.twitter.com/7PuL4pxenN — Sam Chui (@SamChuiPhotos) November 14, 2021





The show, which began this Sunday (14), has already featured large order announcements, showing the appetite of airlines, and more orders for new aircraft should come in the coming days.

Meanwhile, in the sky, the attention was drawn to the mega formation flight led by several military helicopters, the famous Boeing 787-10 “Greenliner” from Etihad Airways, followed by the Al Fursan squadron of the UAE Air Force, coloring the sky together to the Emirates Airbus A380 in all the colors of EXPO 2020.

In addition to these, other commercial aircraft also took part in the presentation, such as a flydubai Boeing 737, a Boeing 777 and the Airbus A350, although these are not shown in the images in this publication.

For now, while the big announcements of the event arrive, it is worth contemplating this moment that also celebrates the beginning of a new (almost) post-pandemic time.



