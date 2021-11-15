Airbus wins mega order for 255 A321neo jets at once

The IndiGo group, which owns the Chilean airline JetSMART (which also has operations in Argentina and Peru) and other companies around the world, placed a mega order with Airbus, which includes ultra long-range A321 aircraft.





Today’s deal is part of a mega-order for 255 A321neo jets for all four of the group’s companies, the majority for WizzAir, which together with JetSMART will receive the ultra long-range A321XLR version. With this new jet (two for the Chilean and 27 for the Hungarian), it will be possible to fly from Chile to Texas or from Buenos Aires to Miami, in a two-class indoor configuration.

The announcement was made during the Dubai Air Show, which began this Sunday and is the first major air show on the pandemic scene. See how many planes each Indigo company has ordered:

– Wizz Air: 102 planes (75 A321neo + 27 A321XLR)

– Frontier: 91 planes (All A321neo)

– Volaris: 39 planes (All A321neo)

– JetSMART: 23 planes (21 A321neo + 2 A321XLR)

The delivery start date has not been announced, but the order also includes the conversion of 38 previous Volaris and JetSMART purchase orders that were A320neo and have now been converted to A321neo.



