Alderman of Belo Horizonte called ‘vagabundo’ by the humorist Danilo Gentili – Politica

Nikolas Ferreira and Eduardo Bolsonaro in Dubai, for Expo 2020 (photo: Reproduo/@bolsonarosp/Instagram ) Belo Horizonte councilor Nikolas Ferreira (PRTB) received criticism on social media for traveling to the UAE this weekend. The parliamentarian is in Dubai for the world exhibition Expo 2020, which started in October this year and runs until March 2022.

One of Nikolas’ critics was the comedian and presenter Danilo Gentilli, who this Sunday (11/14) called the councilor a “vagabon” through social networks. The parliamentarian, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 against his will, replied.

“First, you don’t need a vaccine to go to Dubai, pet. Second, I took it to evangelize in Europe and the United States in January. Try next time,” Nikolas said, with no further response from Gentili.

“Here comes another one attacking me wanting a biscuit: Danilo Gentili. Thank you for confirming that I’m on the right path. The further away from you, the better for me,” added Nikolas.

Still the target of criticism, the councilor told another person that he did not travel to Dubai on a plane from the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), but on a commercial flight. “I went with my resources. Answered?” he said, when asked if he used public money to go to the Middle East.

Another congressman who is also in Dubai together with Jair Bolsonaro (no party), president of the Republic, and the Brazilian delegation, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP) became involved in the discussion. The president’s son quipped and said that next time Nikolas would be on the presidential plane.

“And the other one is saying that you spent public money because you came on the president’s plane! You didn’t. But I liked the idea, maybe next time. By the way, call us fucking corrupt! Rolling around with laughter on the floor, it’s such an appeal even for how we spend our salary saying that this is public money”, tweeted the deputy.