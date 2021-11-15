Alert! More than 40 cities in Minas may receive rain and strong winds – General

Heavy rain wreaked havoc in Ouro Preto, in the Central Region of Minas, on October 18th (photo: Jair Amaral/EM/DA Press) After a week in which heavy rains dominated the state of Minas Gerais, with the right even to a great danger alert issued for the first time this semester by the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), 45 cities in the Northwest and North of Minas Gerais are now on alert by heavy rains that still hit the region.

“Rain between 20 and 30 mm/h or up to 50 mm/day, intense winds (40-60 km/h)”, warns the institute, stressing that the possibility extends until the end of Monday morning (15 /11), more precisely at 11h.

Residents of these regions (



see the list below



) should be aware: “Low risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges”, says Inmet.

In Presidente Olegrio, in the Northwest, for example, teams from the city hall spent the last few hours cleaning the streets of the District of Santiago, which was hit by the storm recorded this Saturday (13/11). Today, the city is not on Inmet’s risk list for new rains.

In the District of Santiago, in Presidente Olegrio, in the Northwest of Minas, the rain caused floods: the mud had to be removed by teams from the city hall. (photo: Presidente Olegrio City Hall/Divulgao)

Rain showers are expected to reach up to 50mm. There may be gales, which when the wind exceeds 60km/h according to the Beaufort Scale (which measures the intensity of the winds by speed). There is no risk of hail.

The cold front that was parked in Minas Gerais during the week is leaving the state. The holidays of November 15th, and the following week, by schedule, should have firmer weather. There is the possibility of new rains during the week, according to Climatempo, but less strong than those registered.

