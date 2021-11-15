Alexandre de Moraes prohibits deputy Daniel Silveira from granting an interview | Policy

On Monday (8), Moraes revoked Silveira’s preventive detention and replaced it with precautionary measures. He is prohibited from having contact with other investigated and from using social networks.

But, on Friday (12), after her arrest was replaced by precautionary measures, Silveira gave an interview to the “Pingos nos Is” program of the Jovem Pan network, and returned to attack the STF and its ministers, registers Moraes in his dispatch. The interview was broadcast on several social networks.

With that, the minister expanded the restrictions and decided that the deputy cannot grant interviews. “I determine the imposition of a new precautionary measure, in a cumulative character with those established in the decision of 11/8/2021, consisting in the prohibition of granting any kind of interview, regardless of its means of transmission, except with express judicial authorization”, wrote Moraes .

Daniel Silveira is prohibited from using social media

In the decision, Moraes stated that Silveira disrespected the order not to attend any social network, in her own name or even through advisors or any other person, physical or legal. For the minister, “the parliamentarian insists on reiterating the criminal practices that led to his arrest and the offering of the denunciation that gave rise to this criminal action”.

“Defendant Daniel Silveira maintains his total disregard for justice, indicating that the precautionary measures imposed, apparently, are still not sufficient to end his periculum liberatis [necessidade de prisão preventiva]”, he wrote.

The minister gave 24 hours for the deputy’s defense to provide clarifications “on the non-compliance with the precautionary measures imposed, by participating in an interview widely publicized through social networks, under penalty of immediate reinstatement”.

Silveira is a defendant in the Supreme Court for attacks on ministers of the court and the institutions of the Republic. Upon overthrowing the prison, Alexandre de Moraes recalled that the criminal action is in the final stretch to be judged and that, therefore, there is no longer any justification for keeping the deputy imprisoned. But Daniel Silveira is prohibited from having contact with other investigated and from using social networks.