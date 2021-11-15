almost 3,000 idling cars with no parts

The lack of car parts and components is a problem that seems to have no end, although some believe that in 2022, everything will return to normal.

That’s what the world market expects, but for now the situation is pretty bad. At VW, 2,800 cars are unfinished because the components didn’t make it to the assembly lines.

These vehicles are of the Gol and Voyage models, which are waiting for their parts in Taubaté, Vale do Paraíba, according to an internal source consulted by the Automotive Business website.

Officially, VW confirmed that there are a lot of cars parked in its yards, but did not reveal exactly how many there are.

However, the automaker revealed that they expect components to assemble based on the new requirements of the Proconve L7.

It was not said what changes will occur, only that the cars will be finished by the end of the year.

However, the L7 will force the end of some engines and the EA111 may be on the list.

The old engine, which arrived in Brazil in 1997, equips the manual MSI version of Gol e Voyage.

As is known, the pair will be out of line and the proposal must be more cost-effective to end their career with a flourish.

In this case, it is very likely that Gol and Voyage will leave Taubaté with 1.0 MPI and 1.6 MSI 16V engines with automatic transmission.

In a package that can even eliminate 1.0, automatic Gol and Voyage can appear as “Xtreme” and “Connect”, respectively, having attractive price and gimmick content.

According to the source, this updated batch for the Proconve L7 will be mixed with the stock already established. By calculations, idle cars represent nine days of production.

In the production schedule, the factory stopped on the 4th and would return on the 11th, but the pace will resume on November 16, according to the Sindmetau union.

At Anchieta, VW continues with a work shift, as well as in Paraná and São Carlos-SP.

