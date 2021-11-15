Amateur athlete dies after the 21 km race of the Rio 2021 Marathon | races and events

The 21 km race of the Rio 2021 Marathon opened this Sunday morning (11/14), the street racing festival, the first in Brazil since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. Celebrated by many for symbolizing a return to normality, the half marathon nevertheless had a sad note. An amateur athlete coming from another state got sick when there were a few meters to the end of the course. He was attended by the Prevent Senior medical team, hired by the organizers of the event, and he was taken to the Souza Aguiar Hospital, where he died. The assistance of the Municipal Health Department was contacted and returned clarifying that they are awaiting information about the case. The name of the athlete or the cause of death have not yet been released. But the organization of the race sent an official note:

– The Rio Marathon organization clarifies that a male runner got sick near the finish line of the Half Marathon race (21km) held this Sunday, 14. The service was immediately provided and the athlete taken alive in the ambulance. event for Hospital Souza Aguiar. The corridor did not carry any official identification document and used the registration number.

21 km race of the Rio 2021 Marathon marks the return of the great street races in Brazil after the pandemic

On this sunny Sunday, the Half Marathon started at Praia do Leblon, at 5 am. The 21km route had the look of postcards from Rio, passing by the shores of Ipanema, Copacabana, Botafogo and arriving at Aterro do Flamengo. In total, five athletes took the podium in each category. The champion, among men, was Marcos Fernandes da Cruz, 37 years old, with a time of 01h08min42s. Among women, Simone Ponte Ferraz, 31, took first place in 01:15:21. Simone is an Olympic athlete, and this year she represented Brazil in the 3,000 meter hurdles event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

– I was preparing to represent Brazil in the Marathon in Tokyo, but due to the pandemic (Covid-19), travel restrictions and not having marathons, I returned to the tracks and focused on the race I’ve always run since I was very young. . After this challenge, now, I returned to the street competitions. Being back and achieving this result in such an emblematic competition was very special – said the athlete from Santa Catarina.

With the result, Marcos Fernandes da Cruz from Bahia, who is in his fourth half marathon of the season, is already making plans for the future.

– My next step is to run the Marathon. The race is very good, the weather was great, I intend to come back in the next ones. I didn’t run for a year and in the last six months I’ve been in Brasília training to regain my rhythm for competitions – said the athlete, who this year also won first place in the BSBS Race Half Marathon 2021 and accumulates other awards, such as third place in the Return from Pampulha, in 2019.

This Monday, the 15th of November, the 42 km races will take place, with a start at 5 am, and a 5 km and 10 km race, with a start at 9 am. After two editions of the competition in virtual format, the Rio Marathon takes place in a hybrid format, in person and virtual, allowing the public to define their way to participate. In total, the Rio Marathon had around 30 thousand subscribers, adding up the participants of the four races, being around 20 thousand in person. For the dispute, a robust sanitary protocol was created, drawn up by the medical staff of the Marathon and endorsed by the Municipal Health Department and racing bodies.

A special partnership between MetrôRio, Eletromídia and the Rio Marathon offers, on the days of the tests, free of charge for those who present the official running uniform of the Rio 2021 Marathon at the access windows. This is valid at the turnstile of any of the 41 stations or on the Metro na Surface (MNS) bus lines, where access to boarding is granted. The partnership is valid only for the day of the race, from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm for Metrô and from 7:00 am to 10:30 pm for Metrô na Superfície.

Meet the top five men and women:

1st – Marcos Fernandes da Cruz (01h08min42′)

2nd – Frederico Santos Abraão (1h10min00”)

3rd – Willdeberg Claudino dos Santos (01h10min35”)

4th – Leonardo Willrich Padilha Padovany (01h10min57”)

5th – Fabio dos Santos Sanches (01h12min46”)

1st – Simone Ponte Ferraz (01h15min21”)

2nd – Maria Aparecida Ferraz (01h15min39”)

3rd – Jessica Ladeira Soares (01h16:35”)

4th – Amanda Aparecida de Oliveira (01h17min30”)

5th – Andréia Aparecida Hessel (01h18min06”)

Learn more about this Monday’s routes:

Route of the 42 km of the Rio 2021 Marathon

Rio Marathon – Start at Aterro do Flamengo towards the City CenterTourist attractions: Pracinhas Monument, Praça XV, Museum of Tomorrow, Boulevard Olímpico, AquaRio, Ferris Wheel, Rua Primeiro de Março and MAM. Unlike previous years, this time the route will not go through the Rio450 Tunnel. The race goes on to Copacabana and Ipanema until it turns around at the end of Leblon beach, returning towards the Aterro. The start will be at 5:00 am and will have hydration stations every 3 km.

Rio 2021 Marathon 10 km route

5k and 10km – They will be held at Aterro do Flamengo. The start of the two races takes place at 9 am, near Marina da Glória towards Centro. The first return of the two races takes place at Santos Dummont Airport, accessing the runway towards Copacabana. The athletes of the 5km event make a second return at Almirante Tamandaré street, while the 10km athletes continue on to return on Av. das Nações Unidas, at the height of Edifício Argentina. Both tests end in the same portico. The 10km race this year will not pass through the Marcello Alencar Tunnel.