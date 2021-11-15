Amazon makes fun of Alexa and sparks privacy concerns; understand – Link

Amazon claims that users can delete their own stored recordings or completely ban any recordings on Alexa

As Amazon celebrates Alexa’s two-year anniversary on Twitter, Amazon has rekindled questions among users about how it treats its customers’ privacy. The giant decided to make fun of some metrics of Brazilian users, which made some of them question what the company records in audio and how it handles this information.

“’Good morning Alexa’ has been said more than 38 million times (in the last 2 years)”, wrote the company’s Brazilian Twitter account on the last 8th. In another tweet, the company joked: “’Alexa, drop a pum’ has been asked for over 1 million times.”

“Alexa, fart” was prompted +1 million times Okay, now I want to know who asked for it here and why??? — Amazon.com.br (@amazonBR) November 8, 2021

For many users, the tweets would prove that Amazon uses Alexa, built into smart speakers like Echo, to record user conversations. It’s not a new concern: in 2019, the company founded by Jeff Bezos was accused of having employees listen to the audios of US customers who had their first name and account exposed. It is, however, the first time that Brazilian users seem to have paid attention to the matter.

The company denies that it constantly monitors its customers, saying that the audio transmission to the cloud only happens when the activation word (“Alexa”) is said, which causes a blue light on the device to turn on — a sign that recording has started.

“We monitor macro trends using aggregated data from top Alexa requests so we can improve the experience and responses provided to customers. This information is not tied to individual customers or the use of their devices with Alexa,” Amazon declared to state in note.

Experts point out that, by agreeing with the terms of use of a device of this type, the user gives consent for the information to be extracted and manipulated. In many cases, tech giants claim that mining this data is to improve devices, making them smarter and more effective — as is the case with Alexa. The problem, however, is withholding this information from users.

The discussion about the processing of information on the servers of tech giants forced some of them to process information on their own devices – such is the case of Siri on the iPhone. But that’s not the case with Amazon’s devices: what Alexa captures is necessarily sent to the company’s servers.

Data mining

“What is worrisome is knowing that Amazon and these other companies are doing data mining on the content of these speeches, without erasing the records”, explains Bárbara Simão, coordinator of privacy and surveillance at the InternetLab organization. “Ideally, this information would not remain with the company, allowing interactions with assistants to be made and then deleted from the servers.”

Amazon claims that users can delete their own stored recordings or even ban any recordings altogether.

For Rafael Zanatta, director of the Data Privacy Brasil organization, the fact that Amazon knows how many people said good morning to Alexa is expected, but what could become a problem is how, with gigantic volumes of data fueling artificial intelligences (AI ), users can be induced into behaviors thanks to the performance of algorithms. “It is no longer a question of listening to users or not, because the data is already being collected”, he says.

Zanatta explains that technology companies must reveal not only the data obtained from users, but the information inferred from these mines — the “insights”, in the jargon of the sector. In an extreme example, he says, an AI can identify that the user is more prone to alcohol that day from the fatigue felt in the tone of voice and, taking advantage of the timing, suggest discounts on wine bottles in e-commerce, so more proactive rather than reactive, as it is today in these systems.

“The issue starts to get delicate when the company identifies them based on their taste and tries to profit from their emotional state”, he says. “And when does this inference cross a boundary? When it puts people at risk.”