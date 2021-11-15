Amid the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, countries in Europe resume restrictive measures

Countries like Germany and the Netherlands are taking measures to contain the rise in the contagion rate; unvaccinated must be severely restricted

Amidst the advance of vaccination, a pandemic in Covid-19 worsened in Europe in recent weeks. Last Friday, the 12th, the European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) stated that 10 countries are in a “very worrying” situation, while another 10 are in a situation classified as “worrying”. With the increase in the number of cases, several countries had to resume restrictive measures to contain the spread of the disease. According to data from Worldometer, Europe registered 303 thousand new cases of the disease in the last two days, which corresponds to approximately 57% of the 529 thousand positive tests registered in the same period.

One of these countries is the Netherlands, which appears with a status of “very worrying”. The European country has resumed the lockdown partial on Saturday, 13, with the government establishing that stores and restaurants close early and prohibiting sporting events with the presence of the public, for example. With the situation considered “worrying”, the Germany is also hoping to resume measures. Some states must impose restrictions on the unvaccinated, such as a ban on going to bars, restaurants and other indoor spaces in the country. With a similar situation to Germany, the Austria it will also impose a confinement for people who have not been vaccinated and have not recently contracted the disease. “We did not adopt the measure lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary”, said Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg.