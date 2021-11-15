Amidst the crisis, Fernández loses majority in the Argentine Senate

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, walks with the first lady, Fabiola Yañez, after voting at the Universidad Católica Argentina, in Buenos Aires, this Sunday (14)| Photo: Enrique García Medina/EFE

The government of President Alberto Fernández suffered a hard defeat in the legislative elections held this Sunday (14) in Argentina, losing the majority of congressmen in the Senate. Of the 72 seats available in the legislative house, the government now has 35, compared to the 40 it previously held.

In the Chamber, the ruling coalition Frente de Todos lost four deputies, having a base of 116 of the 257 parliamentarians, exactly the same number as the main opposition coalition: “Juntos por el Cambio”. The counting numbers were not totaled until 22:45 this Sunday (99% of the ballot boxes counted), there may still be some variation in the official result.

As they take place in the middle of the presidential term, this Sunday’s vote is considered a kind of referendum on the current government and a thermometer for the 2023 presidential elections.

It is the first time that Peronism has lost a majority in the Argentine Senate since the country’s redemocratization in 1983, and it reflects the rejection that the government has faced in the midst of the economic crisis that the country has been going through since mid-2018.

The numbers confirm the expectations generated from the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary (PASO), held in September, when the ruling coalition Frente de Todos was defeated in most provinces, with 32.43% of the votes nationwide. The opposition Together for Change, led by former president Maurício Macri, won 41.53%.

Shortly after the provisional release of the primary results, Fernández promised that his party would learn from mistakes. “Obviously we didn’t do some things well because people didn’t follow us as we’d like,” he said. “The campaign has just started and, in November, we will have to win it, because we have a commitment to Argentina.”

The defeat also led to a crisis in the government ticket and an offensive by Vice President Cristina Kirchner, who harshly criticized the president’s economic policy and pressed for a change of cabinet.

The government then bet on populist measures such as issuing more money and freezing prices of around 1,600 for three months. Programs were also launched such as Te Sumo, to encourage the incorporation of young people into the labor market, and Argentina Programa, to encourage programming skills.

The electoral campaign for the legislative elections ended last Thursday (11), in a final stretch marked by growing exchange rate tensions and insecurity.

About 34.3 million Argentines were able to elect 127 of the 257 deputies that make up the Chamber for a four-year term. In addition, in eight provinces, a total of 24 of the 72 senators would also be chosen for the next six years.

After the closing of polling stations, Argentina’s Interior Minister, Eduardo de Pedro, told reporters that the electoral process “has taken place with complete normality” and that the expectation is that the turnout rate will be at least 71% .

If this percentage were confirmed, the participation would be the lowest in 38 years, according to the newspaper La Nación. In Argentina, voting is mandatory for all persons aged between 18 and 69 years.

With the advance of vaccination against Covid-19, the vote took place with more flexible security measures, in comparison with those adopted last September, in the primaries for the legislative election.

About 90 thousand agents of the Armed Forces and other security corporations acted throughout this Sunday, to guarantee protection to more than 100 ballot boxes, which were distributed in at least 17 thousand voting points in the country.