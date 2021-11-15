Amidst the greatest challenge in its history, Unimed reaches 45 years of age in Americana and Santa Barbara



Unimed’s first headquarters, in the 70s, in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste – Photo: Disclosure



It is not by chance that the name Santa Bárbara d’Oeste appears before Americana in Unimed’s name. It was on a street in the central Barbarian region that the local unit of the medical cooperative emerged on November 10, 1976, and six years later, it migrated to the neighbor and established itself in its current headquarters on Avenida Brasil.

On its 45th anniversary, Unimed faces the greatest challenge in its history. The Covid-19 pandemic, cooled by vaccination after a year and a half, tested a health system that faced, as in the world, the uncertainty of an unknown disease and the need to provide a robust and well-equipped structure to give patient account.

Despite the numerical overload of care and the cost of inputs affected by the logic of supply and demand, the cooperative managed to find and put into practice positive actions in favor of the local community, with the donation of beds to increase the beds at the Hospital de Campanha in Santa Barbara and the transfer of structure and labor for vaccination in Americana.

“In a pandemic, no one walks alone, we are not isolated and we have a commitment to our client, but we have an even greater commitment to society”, comments physician Eduardo Miranda Pinto, chairman of the board of directors of Unimed in the region, who spoke in an email interview with LIBERAL last Friday.

Upon reaching the age of 45, Unimed accounts for around 100 thousand beneficiaries of the health plan in the region, 300 cooperative doctors, two hospitals and five laboratories. For the future, the chairman of the board affirms that the sustainable growth that the cooperative has as its focus involves quality of customer service, affordable costs and respect for the freedom of doctors.

“We understand that the future for the customer will be one of greater interaction and, therefore, we keep a constant eye on technological investments. However, the sensitivity of doctors should prevail, after all, we will be able to parameterize machines in different ways, but we will never be able to give something they do not have, which is the sensation of being human”, points out Eduardo.

Read the main excerpts from the interview with the chairman of the board of Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana.

Unimed Santa Bárbara e Americana reaches the age of 45 in the midst of an unprecedented health scenario, with the Covid-19 pandemic. Is it the biggest challenge in your history?

A pandemic is often the biggest challenge of a generation. In this way, we believe that it is the biggest challenge that the cooperative has ever faced in its history, which is why we have been facing this moment with an attentive look at customers, cooperative doctors and employees.

Our first step was the creation of the Covid-19 Internal Crisis Committee, led by the Health Care Board, to plan, collect information and reorganize the flow of care, in order to separate patients with flu-like symptoms from others.

Another important action was the intensification of the purchase of equipment, medications and supplies, even enabling us to help the community, for example, with the provision of beds to increase the number of beds at the Santa Bárbara d’Oeste Campaign Hospital, in addition to to provide our structure and manpower to accelerate the vaccination against Covid-19 in the municipality of Americana.

The chairman of the board of directors of Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana, Eduardo Miranda Pinto – Photo: Disclosure

Unimed also doubled the capacity of its UCI (Intermediate Critical Unit), acquired new mechanical fans and a machine for RT-PCR exams, aiming to provide faster results to customers. Such actions allowed to reduce the average length of stay of patients with Covid-19 in ICU beds and in the ward at our hospital.

What we see today is that, although there has been a significant reduction in the number of Covid-19 cases, the disease has become a severe acute respiratory syndrome of great importance to the healthcare system. Therefore, our structure is currently set up in order to permanently incorporate these services, whether in the ward or in the ICU.

It is also important to say that all investments made by Unimed during the pandemic were planned and will continue to be available from our own resources to our customers.

Did the pandemic hinder Unimed’s investments and actions?

Yes, the pandemic has generated uncertainty for everyone, with a reduction in economic activity in general, impacting family income, reducing the number of employees in companies and the consequent loss of customers for operators and cooperatives that work with health. Added to this is the need to purchase equipment and supplies, which had a significant increase, in some cases reaching 1,000%.

Despite this atypical scenario, Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana was an important highlight because it managed to manage its resources very well during the pandemic. At no time do we stop assisting our patients and, in addition, we cooperate with the public and private health system providing items so that other people are not left unattended.

Unimed Hospital, in Americana – Photo: Disclosure

In a pandemic, nobody walks alone, we are not isolated and we have a commitment to our customer, but we have an even greater commitment to society.

Given the reduction in the number of cases of the disease, we believe that now is a more favorable time to resume other actions aimed at the cooperative’s growth and development, always keeping customers at the center of care.

Today, one of the biggest complaints of members is the difficulty in finding an agenda with health plan doctors – some only have a nearby agenda if it is a private appointment. This is not an exclusive situation for Unimed, but for the sector itself. But what can be done to improve the relationship between the operator, doctors and customers regarding this matter?

This issue has two aspects to be observed: first, the preference for a professional in a certain area, although there are others with an agenda available – in this case, it is not necessary to talk about a lack of professionals, but rather the preference itself of the user.

The second deals with areas that are overlooked by college graduates when choosing a specialty. Some areas of medicine suffer from a lack of interest, such as psychiatry, pediatrics, rheumatology, among others. This is a more complex case, as the medical residency system is not training these professionals and there may be problems across the market in the near future.

We believe that better remuneration by the market is one of the strategies to attract doctors to these areas. We are attentive to this issue and periodically carry out market surveys to anticipate and minimize this risk.

The focus on primary care, to prevent the population’s health problems before they get worse, is seen as the ideal way to take care of people. How does Unimed work with primary care in the region? Are there any expectations or plans to invest more in this model?

Unimed pioneered integrated health care and primary health care. Abroad, especially in Europe and Canada, primary care is the foundation of the health structure. In Brazil, we still don’t have this family doctor culture.

The search for specialists is much greater than for the family doctor, when it should be the other way around. We have idleness in this system due to lack of interest from customers in this model. In our understanding, this is an important line of care and we maintain programs with this focus, such as “Living Well”, which monitors and follows up patients over 60 years of age, aiming to provide comprehensive care to this group, as we recognize the benefits of this type of assistance to this population of customers.

Unimed is a great reference in private healthcare structure in Santa Bárbara and Americana. How to maintain or improve this in the coming years?

Our focus is to grow and advance with quality, professional excellence and attentive to technological innovations, offering the best possible service to customers, preserving the cooperative’s sustainable growth and maintaining affordable costs, while also respecting the physician’s freedom within technical and ethical principles doctor.

The Unimed Hospital, in Santa Bárbara d’Oeste – Photo: Disclosure

As I said, we understand that the future for the customer will be one of greater interaction and, therefore, we keep a constant eye on technological investments. However, the sensitivity of doctors should prevail, after all, we will be able to parameterize machines in different ways, but we will never be able to give something they do not have, which is the sensation of being human.

What can you expect from Unimed in Santa Barbara and Americana for the next few years?

May it continue as a reference in the supplementary health sector, forming important regional partnerships and recognized for its quality service, with respect and affection for its customers.

Our goal is always to offer well-being and allow people to develop, have access to new services and quality of life. The perspectives are still of a path closer and closer to ESG practices (a set of actions based on three pillars: environment, social and governance), with the mitigation of the generation of hospital waste, entry into the clean energy market, advances in recycling and encouraging actions that contribute to the development of the community where we operate, such as planting trees and partnerships with public and private initiatives.

Transparency in decisions and improvements in health actions and medical work are other measures that should always be promoted in the cooperative.

Historic

Under the encouragement and coordination of physician Jeber Juabre, Unimed Santa Bárbara d’Oeste e Americana was the 58th medical cooperative founded in Brazil.

Between the 1990s and 2000, the expansion, with its own resources, took an important step with the acquisition of the former Pró-Saúde, which became Hospital Unimed Americana. At this time, the hospital in Santa Barbara also appeared.

To mark 45 years of foundation, Unimed launched a documentary, produced by the marketing team, which listened to doctors, employees and patients. It can be found on YouTube as “Unimed: 45 Years Inspired by You”.