Ana Maria Braga laments the death of Marília Mendonça: ‘It was a very premature loss’ | celebrities

Ana Maria Braga rescues clique from meeting Marília MendonçaReproduction/Instagram

Published 11/14/2021 5:54 PM

Rio – Ana Maria Braga left her followers thrilled, this Sunday (14), when she spoke about the death of singer Marília Mendonça, victim of a plane crash in Minas Gerais. The presenter of “Mais Você” shared a click taken alongside the queen of suffering during the covid-19 pandemic and regretted not having hugged the artist one last time before the tragedy.

“We know it’s born, but you never know the day it’s going away… The day you have is today, that’s why it’s called present! It was a very premature loss. I’m very happy for the good times we had, I just feel sorry for not having could hug her,” declared the veteran.

In the comments, fans of Ana Maria and the sertaneja lamented the accident that took the life of Marília and four other people, including her uncle and advisor, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, and the singer’s producer, Henrique Ribeiro, in addition to the pilot and co-pilot of the twin engine. “It hasn’t hit the wall yet,” wrote one netizen. “Very sad,” completed another follower.

