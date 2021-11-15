Anitta, Masks and LGBTQ Fighting; Find out everything that happened

When the Europe Music Awards, the EMA, were announced in Budapest, Hungary, many turned up their noses at MTV’s decision. Months earlier, the country had passed a law that prohibits the presence of LGBTQ+ people in educational productions or aimed at children under 18 with the justification of “protecting children from pedophilia”.

The solution was the best possible: the 2021 EMA became a great celebration of diversity. Onstage, names such as Kim Petras, German trans-singer sensation, and British-born Yungblud, openly pansexual, passed by. In speeches by the evening presenter, Saweetie, and other guests, the importance of the LGBTQ+ movement around the world was reinforced.

“All the nominees support adoption by same-sex couples because family is always family!” cheered Olly Alexander, gay singer, when announcing one of the categories.

Brazilian councilor and activist Erika Hilton was one of the five personalities recognized by the award in the “Generation Award” that recognized the struggle of people for the rights of the LGBTQ+ population.

the show is back

After an edition recorded remotely from various corners of Europe last year, the EMA returned to the traditional molds in 2021, despite various protocols.

The red carpet was smaller than in previous years and all journalists and fans present at the venue had to wear masks at all times, something that the security guards incessantly remembered.

Even so, the audience vibe was the same as in pre-pandemic times. In the audience, a crowd gathered to follow each of the shows and dance to their favorite artists.

Ed Sheeran was the big winner of the night, taking the Best Music awards for “Bad Habits” and Best Artist. Besides him, the Colombian Maluma and the Italian band Maneskin also won the stage.

always she

The one who stole the show unexpectedly was, of course, Anitta! Even without having traveled to Hungary for the awards, the singer appeared unexpectedly on the screen of the show and chatted with Saweetie on stage.

And anyone who doubts that our pop star’s international career is going from strength to strength would be surprised to see the Hungarian public’s reaction to seeing the singer on screen. The screams of “Anitta” flooded the arena in Budapest!

Besides her, Manu Gavassi also shone in the Hungarian night, winning the Best Brazilian Artist award and also presenting one of the night’s categories.

The reporter traveled to Budapest at the invitation of ViacomCBS.