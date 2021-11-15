Archives of the hot coffee mini-game polemic are found in the definitive version of GTA San Andreas

They were found in the files of the newly released definitive edition of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas mentions of the controversial sex mini-game Hot Coffee, which has given Rockstar Games a lot of headaches in the past. According to the dataminer Vadim M., known within the GTA Twitter community, the mode files in question have been modified in order to ensure that no one can activate them. for the mini-game to become playable again.

If you wonder, the Hot Coffee code is present in every version of the game, it just doesn’t work in later re-releases.

1. There are no naked/semi naked GF models.

2. No Hot Coffee animations. pic.twitter.com/RB8X9ygqNY — Vadim M. (@NationalPepper) November 13, 2021

This time, however, the developers seem to have removed the half-naked character models and erotic animations. the hof Coffee surfaced in 2004, shortly after the original release of GTA San Andreas. The game mode was programmed by the game’s developers, but it wasn’t enabled when it hit stores. However, modders have found a way to activate it on PC, PS2 and in the Xbox, which caused a lot of controversy for the sexual content.





In season, Rockstar faced several lawsuits related to the case and settled to pay more than $20 million in a class-action lawsuit in 2009. The game also had its age rating changed to “Adults Only”.

Definite verse: be it?

The release of the compilation Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition was marked by a lot of almost general dissatisfaction among fans of the renowned franchise of games. You numerous bugs and character modeling were the target of criticism..

Riding a bike is good for your health / Ryder in the GTA San Andreas remake: pic.twitter.com/blTnv9SmBH — Nazuky (@Nazuky_) November 12, 2021

On consoles, there are reports of performance issues, like unstable frame rate, for example. Some users claim that in certain parts of the game, like in times of rain, the title is practically unplayable.



