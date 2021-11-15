Argentines vote in parliamentary elections this Sunday – News

Argentines go to the polls this Sunday (13) for midterm parliamentary elections, crucial for the center-left Peronist government of Alberto Fernández, threatened by the setback in September’s primaries and seeking to save governance for the next two years of term.

About 34.3 million people are entitled to vote in these elections, the official results of which will be announced at 9 pm local time, three hours after the closing of polling stations.

Once again, what happens in the populous outskirts of Buenos Aires will be fundamental, a place with almost 40% of the electoral roll and a historic Peronist stronghold. The capital and other big cities are in the hands of the opposition. Among the seats in the Chamber of Deputies, 127 of the 257 will be renewed.

The riskiest race for the government will be in the Senate, chaired by influential Vice President Cristina Kirchner, where 24 of the 72 seats will be renewed.

After winning the 2019 presidential elections in the first round, Fernández had a favorable Upper Chamber, with a majority of 41 senators, against the 25 seats of the center-right coalition Juntos, of former president Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), the main opposition. That majority is in dispute with the replacement of senators in eight provinces.

Unions and IMF



Considered something of a large nationwide vote, the September primaries dealt a blow to the ruling Frente de Todos (FDT, center-left Peronism), which won 33% of the vote nationwide, compared with 37% for the Juntos coalition.

After these elections and public disapprovals by Kirchner, Alberto Fernández renewed part of his cabinet and relaunched his government. But polls don’t show big changes in voting intentions for primaries.

Thus, Fernández seeks to focus on the day after the elections and guaranteeing governability for the next two years of his term, while all candidates are already moving towards the 2023 presidential elections.

In this context, union and social organizations called for a march in support of the government for Wednesday, November 17th.

In recent weeks, the government has promoted urgent economic measures and price controls, to remain active in the face of soaring inflation, which accumulated 41.8% between January and October, one of the highest in the world.

Fernández also toughened his speech in relation to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with which Argentina is seeking to obtain an agreement to expand facilities that would replace the 2018 stand-by credit with US$ 44 billion.

“We are also having to resolve the debt they left us with the International Monetary Fund, of course we have to resolve it. But I’m not going to solve it in five minutes because whoever solves this problem in five minutes is because he agreed with the fund in everything he asked for, and I give the reason: I don’t give the fund”, exclaimed Fernández at the end of the campaign.

If a new agreement is not reached, Argentina will have to pay the IMF in 2022 more than U$19 billion and, in 2023, the same amount.

More to the right and more to the left



The elections come as the third Latin American economy is emerging from the last recession, which began in 2018 and deepened with a collapse of 9.9% of GDP in 2019 due to the pandemic.

The drop in coronavirus infections in recent weeks and the advance of the vaccination program – with more than 60% of the population with the complete regimen and another 20% with the first dose – make it possible to reopen activities and promote reactivation.

But the 9% growth in GDP forecast for this year only takes the situation back to the beginning of the Fernández administration, when Argentina had accumulated two years of recession.

The social bad mood allowed the advance of Javier Milei, candidate of a new ultra-right, which gathers sympathy in the Argentine capital, with an ultra-liberal speech that insults the State and what he calls the “political caste”.

“The ideas Milei expresses are the ones I’ve always expressed,” Macri launched to win back his right-wing voters.

Meanwhile, Kirchnerism is trying to prevent a voter flight to the left, when a Trotskyist front achieved the best results in its history in the primaries, with more than 5% of the votes.