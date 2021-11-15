At 23, Sasha Meneghel is featured in the São Paulo Fashion Week parade

Sasha Meneghel is highlighted by parading for the brand that exalts Brazil at SPFW, an event that takes place from November 16th to 21st

The 2021 edition of Sao Paulo Fashion Week will happen from the 16th to the 21st of November. So it’s right there! Who will stand out at the event is none other than the daughter of the Queen of the Shorty, Sasha Meneghel (23).

The fashion student will walk exclusively for the Misci brand, from Airon Martin, which exalts Brazil and its roots.

She even talked a little about her relationship with the brand: “I met Misci when I wore an outfit from the brand to participate in a TV show. Since then, I fell in love with fashion made by Airon. I really admire the love he feels for our Brazil and how he portrays this passion in each piece”, started.

“I was very happy with the invitation to participate in the fashion show, it is great to find people in the market who are looking for sustainable means of production. It’s something rare and beautiful to see”, said the wife of João Figueiredo (22).

It is worth remembering that the blonde appears on the catwalk of the Pavilhão das Culturas Brasileiras, in Ibirapuera Park, on November 19th.





