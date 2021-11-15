Athletico line-up: suspended, Thiago Heleno defrauds Hurricane against Atlético-MG | athletico-pr

the defender Thiago Heleno will embezzle the Athletico against the leader Atlético-MG , on Tuesday, at Arena da Baixada, in a game of the 33rd round of Serie A.

The defender received the third yellow card in the defeat to Inter and is out of the game this week. The tendency is for Zé Ivaldo to take his place, as happened during the second half in Porto Alegre.

On the other hand, coach Alberto Valentim has the return of full-back Abner, who was suspended. He is still awaiting the recoveries of defensive midfielder Erick and midfielder Fernando Canesin. The first one felt pain in his knee, while the second sprained his ankle. Both must be available.

The red-black commander plans to spare the starting lineup and change all possible pieces. On Saturday, Hurricane faces Bragantino, in Uruguay, in the final of the Sudamericana.

The definition of the reserve team will take place this Monday, in the last activity before the confrontation against Galo.

With 41 points and in 10th position, the athletic back to the field in front of the Atlético-MG on Tuesday, at 4 pm, at Arena da Baixada, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

