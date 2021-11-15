Atlético: Nacho and Mariano train and are an option for Cuca on Tuesday

Coach Cuca, from Atlético, may have back next Tuesday (16) two players considered to be starting players who were with injury problems: right-back Mariano and midfielder Nacho Fernández. Both carried out activities in the field of Cidade do Galo this Saturday (13) and Sunday (14).

However, from the images published by the club, they were not seen working with the ball, just exercising. Both players felt muscle discomfort in the leg – Nacho was even banned from the last game, against Corinthians, while his teammate left during the match.

If they don’t start as starters, Cuca has Guga to replace Mariano, while the coach can replace the midfielder with Keno, as he did against Timão, making a trio of attackers alongside Hulk and Diego Costa. Another training session is scheduled for this Monday, when the delegation travels to Curitiba.

For the duel against Athletico-PR, which will take place on Tuesday at 4 pm (GMT), at Arena da Baixada, the squad will have at least five more absences. Left-back Guilherme Arana is suspended for a third yellow card; defender Júnior Alonso, midfielder Alan Franco and forwards Savarino and Eduardo Vargas are with their respective national teams to dispute the qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup in 2022.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.