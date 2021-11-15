Austria decrees lockdown for 2 million unvaccinated as of Monday (15)

posted on 11/14/2021 18:16 / updated on 11/14/2021 19:06



Austria is experiencing a new wave of covid and registered a record of new cases last Saturday: 11,900 infections in one day – (credit: AFP)

As of this Monday (15/11), around 2 million Austrians and Austrian residents who have not been vaccinated against covid-19 will only be able to leave their homes to work, receive medical care or buy food. The new specific national lockdown for non-vaccinated was decreed this Sunday (11/14) by the local government and has an initial duration of 10 days. The goal is to break the new records of infections of the disease.

Over the past seven days, the country’s infection rate is more than 800 cases per 100,000 people, one of the highest averages in Europe. On Saturday, the Austrian government registered a record 11,975 new cases. “We are not taking this step lightly, it is necessary”, pointed out Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg the BBC.

Lockdown does not cover children under 12 or people newly infected with the virus. The decision is unprecedented and complements other previous measures, such as the restriction of non-vaccinated people to restaurants, hairdressers and cinemas.

“In fact, we told a third of the population: you will not leave your apartment anymore, except for certain reasons. This is a massive reduction in contacts between vaccinated and non-vaccinated”, stresses the chancellor.

Right-wing politicians reacted negatively to the measure and said the decree “will create a group of second-class citizens.”

New measures are also studied by neighboring countries

Germany, which borders Austria, is also experiencing a new moment of crisis. On Saturday (11/13), Chancellor Angela Merkel urged “reluctant” citizens to get the vaccine and said “a national effort is needed” to end the new wave of covid-19, the fourth since the start of the pandemic .

“I am very concerned about the situation. We are facing difficult weeks. We need a national effort to end the strong fall and winter (northern hemisphere, spring and summer in Brazil) wave of the pandemic,” said the chancellor in her weekly podcast.

On the day of Merkel’s declaration, the country registered 45,000 new infections and 228 deaths. On Thursday (11/11), there were 50,100 cases, a record since the beginning of the pandemic. According to the government, 67.4% of the population is fully vaccinated, far from the established target of 75%.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, decreed a partial lockdown, with the early closing of restaurants and stores and the ban on fans at sporting events. The country has 84% ​​of adults fully vaccinated, but the majority of patients in hospitals have not received the vaccine.

Latvia has taken the restrictions to the political level: the nation has banned Legislative politicians who refuse to vaccinate from voting bills and participating in debates until the early months of 2022. Their salaries will also be reduced during the summer (December to March 2022).

At the end of October, shops, restaurants and schools in Moscow, Russia, were closed in a partial blockade, workers were given 9 days of paid vacation to contain infections. The country has only 35% of the population fully vaccinated.

Other nations around the globe are also preparing stricter rules for the unvaccinated. In Australia, the state of Queensland will bar this audience from restaurants, pubs and sporting events from December 17th. Also in the last month of 2020, the Singapore decree will begin, which provides for unvaccinated payments of their own medical bills.

*With information from the BBC